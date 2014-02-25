Here's What The 'Today Show' Hosts Look Like Without Makeup

The “Today Show” hosts bared all Monday in a segment called “Love Your Selfie.”

Dubbed “No Makeup Monday,” Matt Lauer, Savannah Guthrie, Natalie Morales, Al Roker, Tamron Hall, Carson Daly, Willie Geist, Hoda Kotb, and Kathie Lee Gifford all went au naturel on high-definition TV.

The hosts then explained what part of themselves they are most uncomfortable with.

Matt Lauer revealed, “The hair thing bothered me for a short period of time. There was a point where I actually had too much hair, this kind of awful bouffant. And I had people make fun of me saying ‘you can pick Matt out by his bald spot.'” So I woke up one day and said, ‘let’s cut it off.'”

Savannah Guthrie admitted, “When I was younger, I didn’t like that I was so tall. I actually tried to drink coffee because I heard it stunts your growth. Obviously that didn’t work out for me, but now I have a life-long coffee addiction.”

“Weight is a big issue and I’ve always been heavy,” said Al Roker. “As I got older, I got heavier.”

Natalie Morales “had a serious case of buck teeth. My smile was something I was always insecure about.”

Carson Daly said “I had a big head so in high school they called me Jughead.”

Hoda Kotb humorously revealed, “I was the kid with the crazy, frizzy hair, the stop sign glasses, and the weird name. It was the trifecta of woof.”

Kathie Lee Gifford said, “We had something in our family called ‘wuggies,’ that part on the top of the things that has a little too much to love.”

Willie Geist “was a tall, scrawny kid. When I hit puberty I looked exactly like Anthony Michael Hall in ‘Sixteen Candles.'”

New “Today” host Tamron Hall says, “I had braces for six years! Kids would call me ‘big teeth’ or ‘rabbit teeth.'”

Watch the full “revealing” segment below:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.