Witty Meredith Vieira: Al Roker "Didn't Write One Damn Word" Of His Book!

NBC “Today” show duo Matt Lauer and Meredith Vieira co-hosted a book party for Al Roker last night at at Sushi Samba in the West Village, where they toasted — and roasted — the affable weatherman.



Roker — a fan of mystery-novel machine James Patterson — published his first book this week, entitled “The Morning Show Murders.” The plot involves the mysterious death of a TV producer, and Roker plans to write a mystery series.

But back to Matt and Meredith’s toast, witnessed by The Business Insider:

“I thought a lot about this and I looked at your schedule and how much you work during the course of the day, the number of jobs that you have, the time of day you get up — what did it take to write that book? And I realised, you didn’t write one damn word of it!” joked Vieira during her speech.

Laughter broke out among partygoers including NBC’s Natalie Morales and Ann Curry as well as Roker’s family.

Roker joked, “That’s the Meredith we know and love!” to which Vieira responded, “No, I’m kidding.”

Then Lauer chimed in.

“But we do marvel at the fact that Al gets up earlier than we do — he does ‘Wake up with Al,’ some of you may have seen it. … And he does one of a thousand other projects that he does and still he finds time to have three children and also write a book. It’s somewhat astonishing.”

Said Lauer, “We just want to say, first of all, many more for the series and we’d like to be featured more prominently. … I would love to be murdered.”

