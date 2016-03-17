'Today' show plays brutal clip of Donald Trump 'apparently contradicting himself' within minutes

‘Today’/screenshot Donald Trump on ‘Today’ the day before.

NBC’s “Today” show played an astonishing clip Wednesday morning of Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump.

Host Matt Lauer said Trump “contradicts himself within a couple of minutes” in a clip of the candidate speaking on “Today” and ABC’s “Good Morning America” the day before.

The topic was a scathing ad being run by an anti-Trump super PAC, Our Principles PAC, that featured women reading out loud negative things Trump has said about other women.

“This is what happened: He talked to ABC first. … Here’s what he said when asked about that ad,” Lauer recalled Wednesday.

In the clip, Trump appeared to note that a leading Our Principles PAC operative used to work on Mitt Romney’s 2012 presidential campaign. Romney and Trump have become fierce critics of each other this election.

“Well, you know, I have seen it. And it was a Romney deal,” Trump said in the clip.

“Just a couple minutes later, he appeared live on this show. Here’s what he had to say,” Lauer then said.

In the second part of the highlight reel, Trump said: “Honestly, I have not seen the ad. So I would have to see it. I have heard about the ad, but I have not seen the ad.”

Business Insider reached out to the Trump campaign for comment about the “Today” segment.

