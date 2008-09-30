Tomorrow's New York Sun Will Be Last Issue*

UPDATE: Michael Moi confirms to Fishbowl NY that despite today’s back-and-forth about The New York Sun‘s longevity, the Sun is setting (sorry, but at least we didn’t put it in the headline) tomorrow.

In fact you might say the Sun‘ll come out tomorrow. Bet your bottom dollar that tomorrow, there’ll be Sun—for the last time.

Ok, we’re done now. (We may miss the puns most of all.)

EARLIER: After failing to find an investor willing to support the paper, The New York Sun is expected to fold today, meaning the issue currently on newsstands will be its last one.

New York Post: Hope was fading last night that a white knight would materialise to bail out the struggling New York Sun, meaning today’s issue may be its last.

The 61/2-year-old paper, known for a conservative, pro-Israel editorial slant and distinguished arts and culture coverage, had never posted a profit.

It had been estimated to be losing about $1 million a month, and a souring economy and rising printing and distribution costs caused those losses to accelerate.

