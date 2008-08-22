Today's Ad Network Funding Round: Turn Inc., $15 Million

Despite our protests, people continue to launch ad networks, and ad networks continue to round up funding. The latest entrant: Turn Inc. has announced a $15 million third round, with participation from Focus Ventures, Norwest, Trident Capital and Shasta Ventures. The company, which comScore says is the 16th largest ad network, has raised $37 million to date.



And as Adweek notes, Turn is one of many who’ve been able to extract big checks from investors: Other recent fundraisers include Lotame, Media6 Degrees and ContextWeb.

See Also: Enough Already: Please Stop Launching Ad Networks

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.