"Today" Show Reveals The Identity Of Volkswagen's Adorable "Darth Vader"

He’s about 4-feet tall, but he’s become one of the biggest stars of the Super Bowl.



The “he” is the tiny Darth Vader featured in the Volkswagen Super Bowl ad — a spot we debuted to you last week and that’s considered by many the big day’s best commercial.

Now, the mask has been taken off thanks to the “Today” show and we get to meet the tiny “menace.”

Ladies and gentleman, meet 6-year-old Max Page (video below).

Max is also a medical feel-good story. He was born with a congenital heart defect and uses a pacemaker.



This post originally appeared at The Blaze.

