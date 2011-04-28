Today On Pipeline: Startup 2011 Tickets 40% Off For One Day Only

Today’s Deal: Ticket to SAI’s Startup 2011 for $417 ($40% off)

Deal Information: Your last chance to get this price before the event.

he startup scene in NYC is on fire. And here’s your chance to see all the action and meet the players for the lowest price available. On Tuesday May 10 at New World Stages in NYC, Silicon Alley Insider will bring together the smartest personalities in the startup world, such as Union Square Venture’s Fred Wilson, Ning co-founder and stealth startup CEO Gina Bianchini, Foursquare’s co-founder Naveen Selvadurai, and more.

We promise a full day of discussions, interviews, networking, cocktail reception, and an after party at RmFifty5. In addition, you’ll watch one gutsy startup CEO win a $100,000 prize for his or her company in our Startup 2011 competition.

Hear lessons learned from Meetup’s CEO Scott Heiferman, Hunch’s Chris Dixon, David Kidder of Clickable, John Borthwick of Betaworks, Kevin Ryan of Gilt Groupe, Eric Eichmann of LivingSocial, Esther Dyson of EDventure, and many more.

Business Insider’s editor-in-chief Henry Blodget will kick off the day with an interview with Union Square Venture’s Fred Wilson.

Evaluate pitches from the hottest new start-ups as they compete for glory and a cash investment from General Catalyst Partners. Then cast your vote!

Rub elbows, exchange business cards and network, network, network with the industry’s leaders.

