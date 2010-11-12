Today On Pipeline: Fabulous Custom Shirt For 35% Off

Why We Chose This Deal: For our very first Pipeline deal, we wanted something that everyone could use but something not found everywhere. A tall order, but Propercloth.com delivered with a genius online shop that lets you design and customise your own dress shirt.

We also like that Propercloth.com is a startup, right here in our backyard, that’s taking a fresh approach to a traditional menswear item. So go buy a couple because you need them, because the custom shirts are really high-quality, and because you appreciate smart new thinking.



What is Pipeline? Find out more >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.