Today On Pipeline: Morgans NYC Hotel At A Great Rate

Bridget Williams
pipeline logo

Why We Chose This Deal:  It’s a complicated algorithm choosing your business hotel: reasonable enough for the expense budget, amenities to make your time efficient, well-located, and maybe even a view or a good scotch. Our partners at Jetsetter cracked the code and found the Morgans NYC, a perfect choice for your next trip to NYC.

Today’s Deal:  Special Rates for Business Insider readers:

  • Superior rooms start at $165
  • Suites start at $235 
  • A savings of more than $100 per room

Why we chose this deal:

  • Top-notch service throughout
  • Decadent beds with down pillows and duvets
  • Free continental breakfast for two, a rarity at New York’s high-end properties
  • Many rooms have views of the Empire State Building
  • Guests-only “living room” has free Wifi, coffee service, and newspapers day and night
  • Big flat-screen TVs with HD channels

 

 About Jetsetter: Jetsetter is a private online community that provides members with insider access, expert knowledge, and exclusive deals on the world’s greatest vacations. All of the properties they feature are hand-selected by their team of globe-trotting correspondents, and sales last five to seven days. Their philosophy is that travel should be fun and easy — and that includes the planning part. Already a Gilt member? Great! Jetsetter is a member of the Gilt Groupe, which means you already have access to Jetsetter. Just use your existing Gilt username and password to start shopping. If you are not a member you must join Jetsetter to book this offer.

What is Pipeline? Find out more >>
Follow Pipeline on Twitter >>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.

Tagged In

home-us pipeline