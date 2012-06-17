Today On Pipeline: Morgans NYC Hotel At A Great Rate

Why We Chose This Deal: It’s a complicated algorithm choosing your business hotel: reasonable enough for the expense budget, amenities to make your time efficient, well-located, and maybe even a view or a good scotch. Our partners at Jetsetter cracked the code and found the Morgans NYC, a perfect choice for your next trip to NYC.

Today’s Deal: Special Rates for Business Insider readers:

Superior rooms start at $165

Suites start at $235

A savings of more than $100 per room

Why we chose this deal:

Top-notch service throughout

Decadent beds with down pillows and duvets

Free continental breakfast for two, a rarity at New York’s high-end properties

Many rooms have views of the Empire State Building

Guests-only “living room” has free Wifi, coffee service, and newspapers day and night

Big flat-screen TVs with HD channels

About Jetsetter: Jetsetter is a private online community that provides members with insider access, expert knowledge, and exclusive deals on the world’s greatest vacations. All of the properties they feature are hand-selected by their team of globe-trotting correspondents, and sales last five to seven days. Their philosophy is that travel should be fun and easy — and that includes the planning part. Already a Gilt member? Great! Jetsetter is a member of the Gilt Groupe, which means you already have access to Jetsetter. Just use your existing Gilt username and password to start shopping. If you are not a member you must join Jetsetter to book this offer.

