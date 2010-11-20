TODAY ON PIPELINE: Exclusive Deal For The 2011 Value Investing Congress

Why We Chose This Deal



OK, Clusterstock and Money Game readers, this one’s for you. Certainly, this deal is not for everyone. For those that study Buffett, Einhorn, Greenblatt, Tilson, and other titans of finance, this event needs no explanation.

The Value Investing Congress is an amazing opportunity to spend three days entrenched in the value investing community, hearing from some of the savviest investors on the planet. As a special benefit, your ticket also includes the exclusive small-group seminar with Whitney Tilson and Glenn Tongue prior to the congress. The “Super Bowl of value investing” (CNBC) takes place May 2-4, 2011, in Pasadena, CA.



We’ve negotiated this as a group deal; five Pipeline members must purchase for the deal to be activated.

