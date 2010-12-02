TODAY ON PIPELINE: 50% Off STRATFOR Subscription





Why We Chose This Deal

Chances are you’ve read some great posts and reports from STRATFOR before on this site. We often publish their expert insights on geopolitical and economic topics.

A must-have resource for CEOs, business strategists, and others who need global intelligence, STRATFOR is a subscription-based web site that gives full access to its experts’ insights and analysts—including exclusive interactive charts, maps, and customisable email updates.

If you get your global news from the international corner of your newspaper, STRATFOR is not for you. But if you want deep knowledge and insights on a world region, global topic, or recent event, STRATFOR is the source.



For Pipeline members, it’s a really great deal for a few days: just $49 for a quarterly subscription.

