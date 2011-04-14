Today On Pipeline: $150 For $400 Of Office Goodies And Supplies (NYC)

Today’s Deal: $150 For $400 Of Office Goodies, Groceries, And Supplies (NYC Only)



Deal Information: How did we find this great deal? Easy: We’ve been using Monster Savings at Business Insider and it’s been awesome. From caffeine for the editors to beer for the developers and office supplies for all, Monster Savings has delivered fast and been priced far below the competition. And Today’s Pipeline deal is terrific way to try it out: Order $400 worth of anything you need for only $150.

Monster Savings lets you take advantage of Costco’s warehouse club prices right from your computer and get everything delivered to your office (or apartment) door.

Restaurateur Michael Eberstadt dreamed up the idea for Monster Savings when he got sick of paying sky-high, New York prices for the essentials he needed to run his Harlem barbecue joint, Rack & Soul. And now thanks to the efforts of this inventive entrepreneur, every busy Manhattan business owner can take advantage of warehouse prices.

Why We Chose This Deal:



Use this deal for major savings on office necessities or on everyday household and grocery goods.

You don’t need to be a member of Costco to take advantage of the warehouse club’s super-low prices.

Guaranteed, same-day, free delivery to all Manhattan offices on all orders above $40 and placed before 10am.

DailyCandy says: “No schlepping. No long lines. And your monthly budget won’t get wiped out.”

