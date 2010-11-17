TODAY ON PIPELINE: $120 Limited-Edition Art From 20x200 (40% Off)

Bridget Williams
Why We Chose This Deal:
The first time we heard about 20×200 it immediately struck a chord.  Yes, I want great art!  No, I don’t have tens of thousands to spend !  Yes, I do have great taste! No, I don’t know how to find affordable art I like! 

We think a lot of our readers feel the same way.

20×200 was founded by a far-sighted NYC gallerist named Jen Bekman who dreamed of a web site where art enthusiasts could find great artists and buy well-selected, affordable art. And she made it happen.

You can use the $120 toward any piece of art on the site, but we did the 40% off maths based on the editions valued at $200, which are the mid-range print at 20×200.com.

 

