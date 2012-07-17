FAIL: The Today Show Aired Footage Of A Different Black Quarterback During A Michael Vick Interview

Lorenzo Arguello

Michael Vick was on the Today Show promoting his soon-to-be-released autobiography, “Finally Free,” Tuesday morning when producers decided to inter splice some of his practice footage as Matt Lauer interviewed him.

There was just a tiny little problem with Today’s footage: it was of fellow black quarterback Jerrod Johnson, NOT Michael Vick.

Awkward (h/t Gregg Rosenthal).

