FAIL: The Today Show Aired Footage Of A Different Black Quarterback During A Michael Vick Interview

Michael Vick was on the Today Show promoting his soon-to-be-released autobiography, “Finally Free,” Tuesday morning when producers decided to inter splice some of his practice footage as Matt Lauer interviewed him.



There was just a tiny little problem with Today’s footage: it was of fellow black quarterback Jerrod Johnson, NOT Michael Vick.

Awkward (h/t Gregg Rosenthal).



