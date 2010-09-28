Today Looking Like It Could Be A Huge Shot In The Arm For The Bulls

Photo: AP Images

Pre-market futures are indicating a modestly positive open, but if things stay is they are, bulls will have to be very heartened.Yesterday stocks got whacked fairly hard in the final hour of the day, and coming after a big move on Friday, it seemed stocks had some more room to fall.



But despite fresh selling in China, fresh yen strength, and a ratcheting up of the Irish crisis — thank you, S&P — stocks are showing impressive buoyance. For now it seems, the “bull tape” persists.

For a look at key stocks moving right now, see here >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.