WATCH: The Etsy Artists Who Thought They'd Get Great Publicity On "Today" This Morning Were In For A Big Surprise

It’s “green week” at NBC, and as such the fourth hour of “Today” — starring everyone’s favourite a.m. winos Kathie Lee and Hoda Kotb — has been showcasing sustainable goods.



The products come from Etsy (or “Esty,” as Kotb called it yesterday).

What a publicity score for these unknown crafters, right?

Wrong. Lee and Kotb’s patience for Etsy goods ran out today — and the promo bit quickly devolved into a giggly roast.

