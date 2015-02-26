IT'S OVER: Today is the last Orange Wednesday ever

Today will be remembered for a long time to come: It’s the last Wednesday, ever, where people in the UK can make use of Orange’s (now EE) monumental deal to give customers on the network 2-4-1 cinema tickets. And let’s not forget the buy one, get one free dinner at Pizza Express, too.

Every week, thousands (mainly students) would text “FILM” to 241 and descend on cinemas to make use of half-price tickets and the free doughballs Pizza Express provided with it’s accompanying 2-4-1 promotion. Today, February 25, it’s all going to happen for the last time.

Business Insider announced the deal was ending, after 10 golden years, back in December. The end of February was the noted culmination of the promotion, so we knew it was coming. But it’s come around quickly. Naturally, many are now sad about the final Orange Wednesday and reliving some of their fondest memories on Twitter in a nostalgic haze.

#OrangeWednesdayMemories… getting to go to the cinema with your poor student friends :'(

— Jana (@Janavlogs) February 25, 2015

Sneaking in the Maccies because we were too poor to pay for cinema food #OrangeWednesdayMemories

— Natalie Guest (@natalieguest12) February 25, 2015

#OrangeWednesdayMemories Never going to the Cinema on Wednesday because it would be full of teenagers and students

— Dr.Chicken (@KingChicken) February 25, 2015

One of the most popular memories is remembering that you had to be on the Orange network to make use of the offer. Of course, that was easily avoided — Wednesday afternoon would always be a flurry of texts from people on O2, Vodafone, and Three, all hoping one of their friends would send them the code.