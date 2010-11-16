Today Is The Day Startup Tungle Begins To Make Money

Tungle, the scheduling company that enables people to book meetings in under three minutes, released its first premium feature today, personalisation. In other words, today is the day Tungle starts actively trying to monetise.



The free version of Tungle allows anyone to sign up for a calendar and create meetings with other Tungle users.

The new premium application enables people to brand their meetings. personalisation will allow users to include logos and company colours on their public calendars and event emails. They will also be able to suggest up to 10 meeting locations with the new subscription-based version. In short, Tungle hopes users will pay to make the scheduling process more seamless and corporate-feeling.

“We’ve spent the last few years making Tungle as efficient and intuitive as possible” says Marc Gingras, Founder and CEO of Tungle Corporation. “We are now ready to turn the corner with revenue generating enhancements to the core application.”

Tungle is useful for anyone, in particular busy executives who don’t have the resources to hire a personal assistant, or the time to schedule meetings. It takes, on average, 30 minutes to schedule a meeting. According to Gingras, Tungle cuts this down to two and a half minutes, handling all the back and forth for you.

