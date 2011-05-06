Portfolio Manager: "Game Over For Many... Don't Know Who Yet"

The DOW just dropped 200.



Oil’s down is down 10%.

A portfolio manager (he’s at a mid-size fund) we just spoke to goes: “oil, silver, gold, copper, everything. Game over for many. Don’t know who yet.”

Everyone’s freaking out. Someone is getting crushed.

(And someone’s probably making a killing.)

If you know who’s getting killed today, let us know.

