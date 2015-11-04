Today is business as usual for Michelle Payne, winner of the Melbourne Cup

Payne at the William Hill Plate earlier in the year. Photo: Vince Caligiuri/ Getty.

Despite winning yesterday’s $6.2 million Melbourne Cup, becomeing the first women to ever achieve the feat, Michelle Payne is back at work to do it all again today.

Payne saddles up for the Kyneton Cup, an hour out of Melbourne, at 4pm today, another race on the Victorian Spring Racing Carnival agenda.

While the crowd will be considerably smaller than the 94,000 at Flemington yesterday, Payne’s focus in on seeing out the week with more success.

As for celebrating yesterday’s win, there was a party last night, but the big one is just going to have to wait.

“I didn’t go overboard last night,” she says, “I thought I will wait until the end of the week and then I can have a good celebration.”

Now read: The incredible story of Michelle Payne, the first female jockey to win the Melbourne Cup.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.