Today Is A Heartbreaking Disaster For The Bears

Pour one out for the bears.



Think about it.

Today we have:

North Korea threats.

Bird Flu

A bad jobs report.

A major selloff in Europe.

All kinds of reasons to worry.

And yet? Dow just off over 40 points, coming back from about 150 points down.

Catastrophic if you’re negative.

Meanwhile, check out the VIX. Almost no jump in volatility at all.

