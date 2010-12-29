Today In Why We Love Japan: Edible iPhones

Photo: livedoor.jp

A bakery in rural Japan is now making cookies that look (almost) like iPhones (via The Straits Times).There’s actually quite a bit of detail in the cookies, with glazed icons that look very much like actual icons on Apple‘s iPhone. Funnily enough the bakery, called Green Gables, has been making the cookie since 2008 but it’s become a hit only now after a picture of the cookie went viral on Twitter. The bakery made the first one as a special request from a customer for his birthday, and now it’s making hundreds.



As we rightly talk about 2011 being the year of Android, it’s still hard to imagine this happening with an Android phone. It shows that — even in phone-picky Japan — Apple’s iPhone still has that wow/cool factor that’s so hard to replicate.

It’s also a nice marketing boost for Softbank, the iPhone’s exclusive carrier in Japan, whose name is glazed at the top of the cookie. The bakery’s owner, Kumiko Kudo, presented one of the cookies to Softbank’s CEO, Masayoshi Son.

All in all, pretty cool.

