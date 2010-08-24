Today In Tech In 20 Seconds

Here’s your roundup of tech news in 20 seconds:



Photo: Engadget

Twitter announces new sales executives. [New York Times]

Apple launching 99-Cent TV show rentals? [Bloomberg]

“Check-in” to TV shows via iPhone. [Silicon Alley Insider]

Nielsen releases cell phone user statistics. [Nielsen Wire]

“Afro Ninja” talks viral videos. [Silicon Alley Insider]

