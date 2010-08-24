Today In Tech In 20 Seconds

Dianne de Guzman

Here’s your roundup of tech news in 20 seconds: 

Apple TV

Photo: Engadget

  • Twitter announces new sales executives. [New York Times]
  • Apple launching 99-Cent TV show rentals? [Bloomberg]
  • “Check-in” to TV shows via iPhone. [Silicon Alley Insider]
  • Nielsen releases cell phone user statistics. [Nielsen Wire]
  • “Afro Ninja” talks viral videos. [Silicon Alley Insider]

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.