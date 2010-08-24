Today In Tech In 20 Seconds

Here’s your roundup of tech news in 20 seconds:
Photo: Engadget
- Twitter announces new sales executives. [New York Times]
- Apple launching 99-Cent TV show rentals? [Bloomberg]
- “Check-in” to TV shows via iPhone. [Silicon Alley Insider]
- Nielsen releases cell phone user statistics. [Nielsen Wire]
- “Afro Ninja” talks viral videos. [Silicon Alley Insider]
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.