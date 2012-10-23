Apple's Next Major Hit Comes Out Today: The iPad Mini

Photo: Martin Hajek

Unless multiple reports around the industry are wrong, Apple will announce a new gadget today sometime after 1 P.M. eastern: a smaller-sized iPad, which some are calling the iPad Mini or the iPad Air.Whatever it’s called, Apple is already confident that the new gadget will be a hit; it’s ordered 10 million units from Asian suppliers for the fourth quarter.



For context: That’s twice as many Kindle Fire HDs as Amazon ordered from its suppliers. The iPad Mini will compete directly with the Kindle Fire HD and Google’s new tablet, the Nexus 7.

Some rumours about the product itself, rounded up by our own Dylan Love:

It should cost about $330.

It’s screen might not have the same high resolution as the iPhone 5, called “retina display.”

It will retain the iPad’s aspect ratio, making it easier for developers to build apps for it.

It will go on sale November 2.

It will come in two colours, probably black and white.

It will use the same smaller connector cord as Apple’s new iPhone.

Apple will stream the event through its set-top box for TVs, the Apple TV. We have one in the office, and will be covering the event live, wall-to-wall, hitting every interesting angle. Make sure to come to SAI for that coverage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.