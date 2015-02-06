Actor Toby Maguire is selling his beautiful Los Angeles home for $10 million just a year after buying it

Actor Toby Maguire has listed his Los Angeles home for $US10.25 million — almost $US2 million more than what he paid for it just one year ago.

Built in 1949, the 6,320-square-foot “plantation home” was designed by architect John Byers.

The mansion has belonged to celebrities for years — Maguire and his wife Jennifer Meyer Maguire purchased the home last January from television host Ricki Lake for $US8.45 million, who bought it in 2006 for $US5.6 million from Courtney Cox, according to Variety.

Alec Traub of Redfin real estate has the listing.

Welcome to Toby Maguire's beautiful house.

The home is in the wealthy Los Angeles neighbourhood of Brentwood.

The layout of the house is very open -- and all of the rooms lead into each other.

The kitchen opens to the massive family room.

Which has a large vaulted ceiling and exposed wood beams.

The family home has a skylight that lets in plenty of sun.

There are glass doors that overlook the lush grounds.

The home is decorated with a simple but classic style.

The master suit has two fireplaces.

And the bathroom has a sky-light.

The master room even has a large sitting area that looks out over the grounds.

The home has five bedrooms in total.

And plenty of space for guests.

The home office is very cozy.

There is a back patio that would be perfect for entertaining guests in the summer.

And the backyard has a dining terrace that is filled with greenery.

