Actor Toby Maguire is selling his beautiful Los Angeles home for $10 million just a year after buying it

Actor Toby Maguire has listed his Los Angeles home for $US10.25 million — almost $US2 million more than what he paid for it just one year ago.

Built in 1949, the 6,320-square-foot “plantation home” was designed by architect John Byers.

The mansion has belonged to celebrities for years — Maguire and his wife Jennifer Meyer Maguire purchased the home last January from television host Ricki Lake for $US8.45 million, who bought it in 2006 for $US5.6 million from Courtney Cox, according to Variety.

Alec Traub of Redfin real estate has the listing.

