Here's The Surprising Singer Who Beat Taylor Swift As The World's Highest Paid Country Musician

For the second year in a row, Toby Keith claims the No.1 spot on Forbes’ list of The World’s Highest Paid Country Musicians of 2014.

Forbes estimates the 53-year-old singer made a whopping $65 million this year, thanks to his “I Love This Bar And Grill restaurants, a multimillion-dollar endorsement deal with Ford, his own Wild Shot mescal, and the acts he signs to his Show Dog label.”

Keith says of the other musicians on his label and brand synergy: “I can put them on that 30-city tour. I don’t have to look for a place to play. It’s cost-effective as crap,” he explained. “They’re in Toby’s house. They’re drinking Toby’s liquor. That’s Toby’s act. And then we’re moving to the next town.”

Keith’s $US65 million just beat out country’s most famous face, Taylor Swift, who raked in an estimated $US64 million this year.

Forbes explains, “Still only 24 years old, she fell just short of the top spot on this year’s list, but her $US64 million total is the best of her young career, boosted by heavy touring and endorsements for Diet Coke, Keds and CoverGirl.”

But Keith can be expected to reign supreme among all musical genres. In 2013’s rankings, his $US65 million slotted him at No. 4, behind Madonna ($125 million), Lady Gaga ($80 million) and Bon Jovi ($79 million).

This year, he even

outpaced “masters of product extension” like Jay-Z ($42 million), Beyoncé ($53 million) and Jennifer Lopez ($45 million).

Check out the top 10 highest-earning country stars below:

1. Toby Keith, $US65 million

2. Taylor Swift, $US64 million

3. Kenny Chesney, $US44 million

4. Jason Aldean, $US37 million

5. Luke Bryan, $US34 million

6. Zac Brown Band, $US29 million

7. Keith Urban, $US28 million

8. Rascal Flatts, $US27 million

9. George Strait, $US26 million

10. Florida Georgia Line, $US24 million

