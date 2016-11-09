Toblerone made a major change to save money and people are furious

Darren Staples Here’s what the new Toblerone looks like.

Toblerone is slimming down and chocolate lovers are furious.

The chocolate brand, which is owned by Mondelez International Inc., has reduced the weight of one of its bars in the UK by roughly 10%, from 170 grams to 150 grams, the Wall Street Journal reported. With the new design, there’s a noticeable gap between the iconic chocolate-packed “peaks” of the bars.

The change follows another world-wide Toblerone redesign earlier this year, which resulted in the downsizing of a bigger bar from 400 grams to 360 grams.

The company says it has been forced to slim down the bars (which will maintain the same recommended price) to cut costs.

Darren Staples The old Toblerone design compared to the new, more spaced out, design.

“[L]ike many other companies, we are experiencing higher costs for numerous ingredients. We carry these costs for as long as possible, but to ensure Toblerone remains on-shelf, is affordable and retains the triangular shape, we have had to reduce the weight of just two of our bars in the UK,” the chocolate brand wrote on Facebook in mid-October.

Customers are furious about the change, and have taken to social media to complain.

“Your new shape is a hideous abomination that brings despair and the loss of all hope to humanity,” reads one such comment on the brand’s Facebook page. “If you have any semblance of a soul, bring the old shape back.”

look at this fucking austerity toblerone of the end times and weep https://t.co/hLmHS7he4Y

— Warren Ellis (@warrenellis) November 8, 2016

Many feel deceived by the switch, since packaging and pricing remains the same.

“I will switch to another bar this Christmas,” a comment on the brand’s Facebook page reads. “I’d rather you reduce the length of the bar rather than deceiving people with a air filled box. The design of the bar doesn’t flow like the original iconic version and looks quite jarring.”

