This 10-Year-Old Boy Wants To Use His Legs To Run His Disabled Brother's Race

A 10-year-old boy from Oklahoma wrote to his local TV station to ask for help obtaining a jogging stroller so he could push his disabled brother in a race this weekend.

Tobias Bass’ 11-year-old brother has cerebral palsy. He can’t walk or hear, and gets upset when he sees other kids playing outside.

So Tobias decided he would use a special type of stroller to push his brother in races so he could have fun outside like other kids.

He wasn’t writing to the TV station, News On 6, to ask for money — he just wanted someone to loan him a jogging stroller big enough to push his brother.

He also offered to volunteer for other disabled kids who want to participate in races.

His letter is embedded below.

Tobias Bass letter to Oklahoma television station

Tobias went on camera to tell the TV station about his mission.

