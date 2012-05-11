Everyone Can Relax: The Old Spider-Man Approves Of New Spider-Man

Photo: Sony Pictures

There’s no James Bond-bitter rivalry here. In this month’s VMan magazine, Tobey Maguire (or Spider-Man 1.0 a we lovingly call him) and Andrew Garfield (Spider-Man 2.0, you get the drift) came together to exchange stories, jokes and advice on playing the web-slinger.



Before Maguire donned the red and blue tightsuit, he was just another young kid whose biggest roles were in indie flicks about grizzly old professors or black and white romances.

But quickly, Maguire became the biggest movie star on the planet.

And now that his Spider-Man status has dwindled, he’s glad the franchise is moving on. And he definitely approves of Garfield picking up the story with a new twist.

“Actually, when it [the new Spider-Man movie] was coming together, I was particularly excited at two moments: one was when [director] Marc Webb got involved. I think he’s an interesting and cool choice. and then I was certainly curious as to who was going to play Peter Parker. When I heard it was you, I was literally like, Fucking perfect! … I just want it to be great, and I thought, What a great actor Andrew is, I’m glad that’s what’s happening here.”

Even though people had (and many still have) their doubts about a Brit playing such an iconic American role, we agree with Maguire that Garfield is a fantastic choice. Plus, he’s half American so at least he has a little cred (unlike the new Superman for 2013 who is full British).

He stole scenes “The Social Network,” he made huge waves in the British TV film “Boy A” and he certainly has the humour needed to play Spidey as shown in his work on “The Imaginarium of Doctor Parnassus” aka Heath Ledger‘s last film. Garfield seems to constantly be a ball of nerves so it was hilarious to see how he feels about the spotlight that’s about to come his way.

“Right now I have a host of fears that I’m contending with on a minute-to-minute basis. I’m not in the reality of it yet, so I’m sure I’m imagining it will be much worse than it is … What I’d love is for Spider-Man fans to be…I like the idea of everyone being one, because you were the guy in the suit and now I’m the guy in suit and there’ll be another guy in the suit later on down the line. This whole celebrity myth is very new and interesting to me, whether one can just be an actor and also be in one of these roles.”

Read the full interview here. “The Amazing Spider-Man” comes out July 3rd and a special 4-minute preview is airing on May 14th during NBC’s “America’s Got Talent.” Check out a preview for the preview:

