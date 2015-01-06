The Way Farmers Sell Tobacco In Kentucky Is About To Change

The old way of selling tobacco will soon become a thing of the past.

Now, most burley is sold under contracts between farmers and tobacco companies. Contracting sprung up a decade ago after the demise of a federal program of price supports and production quotas that guaranteed minimum prices for most of the 20th century. The new system cuts out warehouse operators as middle men.

Produced by Devan Joseph. Video courtesy of Associated Press.

