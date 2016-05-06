The Fat Jewish's dog is a famous model and author with a huge Instagram following

Toast the dog is a King Charles puppy mill rescue who boasts 353,000 followers on Instagram.

Known as @ToastMeetsWorld, the toothless dog, whose tongue hangs out of her mouth at all times, has captured fans’ hearts thanks to her unique look and many talents as a model and author.

Like her famous father @TheFatJewish, who has 8.3 million Instagram followers and counting, Toast is an internet superstar.

Written by Aly Weisman and produced by David Fang

Follow INSIDER Pop Culture on Facebook



Follow INSIDER on YouTube

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.