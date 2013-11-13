To Gain Attention At A Huge Tech Conference, A Startup Is Giving Away An Old VW Van

TOA Technologies TOA Technologies VW Bus

For reasons not entirely clear, Cleveland-based startup TOA Technologies likes to think of itself as a hippie company. Next week at Salesforce.com’s Dreamforce conference in San Francisco, it’s going to take that hippie thing to the next level.

It will be giving away a painted Volkswagen van.

TOA Technologies made a splash when it nabbed a $US66 million funding round last summer from Technology Crossover Ventures. (It has raised $US96 million total). It offers scheduling software for companies that have a big mobile workforce, like repairman, delivery services and such.

So, if you happen to be attending Dreamforce and dream of owning your own VW Bus, look for the folks in the tie dyed shirts. They sent us a picture of the van you could win (above).

