To Window Dress Or Not To Window Dress?

Despite a sharp morning drop, we’ve seen a rather stunning come back since.



Stock markets are now up, with Materials, Tech, and Financials in the lead. The Volatility Index (VIX) did the inverse; up in the morning, and down with the come back.

Gold has broken above $1,000 again alongside strong gains for oil. Yet 10-year treasuries at 3.3% are still priced for meagre future inflation.

Today’s the last chance for fund managers to buy the stocks they wish they actually made returns on in September. And sell those they’ll conveniently forget to mention in the monthly report.

