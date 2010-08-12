To Understand Bernanke's Latest Move, Stock Markets Need To realise That They Aren't The centre Of The Universe

What if there’s something far larger…

Our colleague Joe Weisenthal highlighted this comment below from Mike O’Rourke at BITG, which came after the stock market’s negative reaction to the FOMC’s latest comments yesterday:

Needless to say, today’s reaction in the equity markets was exactly what we feared. A half measure meant to instill confidence actually undermined it.



…

This would be an optimal time for the Fed to attempt a measure of modest damage control. The problem is Chairman Bernanke does not have a speaking engagement on the calendar until the end of the month at the Kansas City Fed’s annual Jackson Hole Symposium.

…

You have to wonder if the FOMC members simply thought that they would throw the market a bone, reverse the exit strategy and relax during the August slowdown until they reconvene with the economic community at the high profile Jackson Hole meeting. Now, due to the slow environment and lack of Fed activity, there will likely be a pall over this market until news or economic data gives way to a trend removing the uncertainty created by the Fed.

While we agree with Mr. O’Rourke’s final conclusion, ie. that markets could remain choppy until more clarity is delivered in regards to the U.S. economy, we want to highlight what we believe is the incorrect way to frame the Fed’s latest action — ie. that Bernanke was trying to instill confidence in the stock market with his latest move. He wasn’t, and probably had an inkling that by downgrading his expressed economic outlook stocks could fall.

See, the Fed isn’t trying to throw the stock market ‘a bone’, he is trying to throw the credit market one. This distinction is important.

Bernanke is battling the specter of potential deflation, and the effects on the U.S. recovery which it could have. Thus in the Fed’s eyes, the latest stock market reaction to its action is of no consequence, it’s acceptable collateral damage in its war against the real long-term enemy — deflation, a double dip, and high U.S. unemployment. Within this framework, Bernanke is watching inflation, inflation expectations, and credit conditions. That’s where the judgment of his success will be.

Hence the first step to understanding the logic behind the Fed’s latest actions lies in realising that the universe doesn’t revolve around stocks, it revolves around bonds. Yet if Bernanke can succeed in his battle, then it will be good for stocks in the long-run.

