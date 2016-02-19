To test new cars, Ford built the worst road in the world

Ford/Youtube One of the many car-torturing surfaces created by Ford to test their vehicles.

To test the ride quality and durability of their vehicles, Ford built a test track in Belgium based upon some of the worst roads in the world.

The track is 1.2 miles of cobblestones, potholes, granite blocks, speed bumps, and a full-sized railroad crossing — in other words: car hell.

According to Ford, they asked their customers for suggestions for roads they considered particularly terrible, and were thus inspired.

“From a rutted traffic junction in China to a bumpy German side-street, this road is a rogues’ gallery of the most bruising surfaces that our customers might encounter,” Eric-Jan Scharlee, a Ford “Durability Technical Specialist,” said.

The test drivers tasked with piloting the vehicles at 46 miles an hour across these torturous surfaces are apparently limited to two hour stints to avoid injury.

Here’s the official video detailing how all this automotive misery goes down:

