To Stem the Tide of Rising Health Care Costs Let's Data Mine

Once again with the upcoming election health care is receiving much attention because of the health care bill recently passed by the Democrats. But with all this new attention all we seem to get is more talk with little action in regards to containing the cost of health care—for that we are told we must have faith and wait. That is wrong. We need to do something now.



See Exhibit 1 for some facts relating to health care costs. Since 1960 the health care cost per capita in the United States has increased from $156 a person to $7,445 per person. Although, some of that increased costs can be attributed to inflation, the health care cost per capita has increased by a factor of 48 ($7,445/$156) during the 47-year period shown in Exhibit 1, while the general CPI index has only increased by a factor of 7 (211.1/29.8)

Using another measurement for evaluation, health care costs have increased to the point that they now account for nearly 15.9% of our GDP versus 5.3% in 1960. And without any debate, these health care cost increases have been steady, year after year after year, regardless of which political party has been in control. Looking at figures like these makes it seem like our entire nation is on drugs and we have all become health care addicts.

Exhibit 1

Change in Medical Costs Per Capita, Per GDP

1960 – 2007

Total Annual

Med Costs

Med Costs

Population

Med Costs

Per Capita

GDP

Per GDP

(in millions)

($ in billions)

(Dollars)

($ in billions)

(per cent)

1960

180

$28

$156

$526

5.3%

1970

204

$75

$368

$1,038

7.2%

1980

227

$254

$1,119

$2,788

9.1%

1990

250

$714

$2,856

$5,800

12.3%

2000

282

$1,353

$4,798

$9,951

13.6%

2007

301

$2,241

$7,445

$14,061

15.9%

Source: Health Care Costs–U.S. centres for Medicare & Medicaid Service, Office of the

Actuary, “National Health Statistics Group; Dept of Commerce; U.S. Census Burea

Health care is a complex subject and some may argue that these increasing health care expenditures are justified because of an ageing population, better health care, longer lives, and new technology and drugs that stem infectious diseases. But for many old timers (myself included), that is a hard argument to buy. Back when my generation was growing up and health care represented a much smaller portion of our GDP, improved cures that extended life spans were already being found for such killing diseases as polio, smallpox, and tuberculosis at significantly lower relative costs than today.

Let us concede some additional costs for better health care, but not to the point we let it kill our economy instead. In all truth rising health care costs are as responsible for deteriorating our economy as much as poor housing finance and rising social security benefits. Just think where the money we spend on health care today could be used if health care costs represented only 10% of our GDP instead of 16%. Such a reduction would represent a savings of nearly $1 Trillion a year and based upon past history, such a number seems like a reasonable benchmark to try and accomplish again.

One solution that I suggest that we use to start attacking our health care cost problem is through the use of standard data mining techniques in conjunction with something like the Performance Evaluation Report Card (PERC) methodology, which my colleague Tristan Yates and I developed and presented to the 2010 WIPRO/Knowledge at Wharton Innovation Tournament as one of this year’s 10 finalists. A simplistic example of how this might work follows:

Using PERC we would recommend that all insurance medical costs be collected annually by patient age and the patient’s 5-digit zip code geographical area using both government and private individual insurance cost information and collected in one centralized data base system. All of this could be done without identifying patient names, social security numbers, or other such sensitive personal information. As a starting point, this information could be used to establish a set of baseline statistics for health care costs per capita by age for the entire nation.

The information in the centralized database system could then be combined with census statistics that breakdown geographical areas by population and age group enabling statistically valid variances to be calculated that would identify both unexpectedly “abnormally” high cost per capita and “abnormally” low cost per capita areas.

With approximately 20,000 zip code areas in the United States with statistically significant population samples (all greater than 1,000), it would be easy to map out areas outside of statistical norms on the high side and the low side of the resulting statistical health care cost curve. If income, cost of living, or other such factor plays a role, then generalized census data can be used to statistically account and adjust for it.

Regardless, the objective of this rather simplistic approach would be to identify both high and low cost health care areas where reasonable health care analysts could begin to distinguish the factors, methodologies, or practices that could be used to explain what works (the best practices) from what does not work (the worst practices) in relation to patient care, insurance plans, and the relative cost of health care.

Identifying and resolving performance differences between the good and bad performers, offers opportunities to drive the entire population towards the best performers, improving the average over time, which then leads to new opportunities through an iterative and ongoing annual data mining process. As a sidebar to following this simplistic technique, it is also likely that a great deal of the more fraudulent practices that drive up health care costs would be identified. Such an approach serves the greater whole while still protecting individual data.

And of course, if you find fault with this particular simplistic data mining approach, there are several other, more technical, more detailed, and still non-offensive data mining approaches that could be taken to establish what seems to work and what seems not to work well with more direct focusing on fraud. Considering the unidirectional trend in health care costs, something needs to be done that is not being done today and it is time to begin using the tools of the 21st century to help us on our way.

