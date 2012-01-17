TO RENT OR BUY: A Quick Price Guide To America's 20 Hottest Real Estate Markets

Photo: Wikimedia Commons
It still looks to be a buyer’s market rather than a rental one, according to the latest data released by HotPads.com. The rental price for 2-bedroom units jumped 3.75% in 2011, compared to a 1.83% fall in sale prices across the top-20 most populated metros in the U.S.We drew on the median rental and sale prices of 2 bedroom units, and the rent ratio for each of these 20 metros to distinguish renters’ markets from buyers’ markets. Typically, a lower rent ratio would signal a buyer’s market.
Based on the findings, New York was a buyer’s market in 2011, compared with Los Angeles which was a renter’s market.
Note: The rent ratio is calculated by dividing the median home sale price by the 12-month median rent. All data is for two-bedroom homes.
Rent-Buy ratio: 5.33
Median rent 2011: $860
Median sale 2011: $55,000
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 7.74
Median rent 2011: $2,692
Median sale 2011: $249,949
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 7.77
Median rent 2011: $1,597
Median sale 2011: $148,900
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 7.96
Median rent 2011: $900
Median sale 2011: $86,000
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 8.77
Median rent 2011: $1,750
Median sale 2011: $182,394
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 9.00
Median rent 2011: $1,250
Median sale 2011: $134,975
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 9.03
Median rent 2011: $1,012
Median sale 2011: $109,700
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 9.07
Median rent 2011: $1,700
Median sale 2011: $185,000
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 9.52
Median rent 2011: $1,050
Median sale 2011: $120,000
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 9.73
Median rent 2011: $899
Median sale 2011: $105,000
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 9.90
Median rent 2011: $1,925
Median sale 2011: $229,450
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 10.11
Median rent 2011: $984
Median sale 2011: $119,450
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 10.82
Median rent 2011: $797
Median sale 2011: $103,875
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 11.11
Median rent 2011: $899
Median sale 2011: $119,950
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 11.33
Median rent 2011: $1,195
Median sale 2011: $162,517
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 11.45
Median rent 2011: $1,200
Median sale 2011: $164,950
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 11.95
Median rent 2011: $1,290
Median sale 2011: $185,000
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 12.75
Median rent 2011: $1,500
Median sale 2011: $229,425
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 12.91
Median rent 2011: $1,710
Median sale 2011: $264,900
Source: HotPads
Rent-Buy ratio: 15.23
Median rent 2011: $1,600
Median sale 2011: $292,500
Source: HotPads
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.