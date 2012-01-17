TO RENT OR BUY: A Quick Price Guide To America's 20 Hottest Real Estate Markets

Photo: Wikimedia Commons

It still looks to be a buyer’s market rather than a rental one, according to the latest data released by HotPads.com. The rental price for 2-bedroom units jumped 3.75% in 2011, compared to a 1.83% fall in sale prices across the top-20 most populated metros in the U.S.We drew on the median rental and sale prices of 2 bedroom units, and the rent ratio for each of these 20 metros to distinguish renters’ markets from buyers’ markets. Typically, a lower rent ratio would signal a buyer’s market.



Based on the findings, New York was a buyer’s market in 2011, compared with Los Angeles which was a renter’s market.

Note: The rent ratio is calculated by dividing the median home sale price by the 12-month median rent. All data is for two-bedroom homes.

