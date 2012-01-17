TO RENT OR BUY: A Quick Price Guide To America's 20 Hottest Real Estate Markets

Mamta Badkar
It still looks to be a buyer’s market rather than a rental one, according to the latest data released by HotPads.com. The rental price for 2-bedroom units jumped 3.75% in 2011, compared to a 1.83% fall in sale prices across the top-20 most populated metros in the U.S.We drew on the median rental and sale prices of 2 bedroom units, and the rent ratio for each of these 20 metros to distinguish renters’ markets from buyers’ markets. Typically, a lower rent ratio would signal a buyer’s market.

Based on the findings, New York was a buyer’s market in 2011, compared with Los Angeles which was a renter’s market. 

Note: The rent ratio is calculated by dividing the median home sale price by the 12-month median rent.  All data is for two-bedroom homes.

Detroit, MI

Rent-Buy ratio: 5.33

Median rent 2011: $860

Median sale 2011: $55,000

Source: HotPads

New York, NY

Rent-Buy ratio: 7.74

Median rent 2011: $2,692

Median sale 2011: $249,949

Source: HotPads

Chicago, IL

Rent-Buy ratio: 7.77

Median rent 2011: $1,597

Median sale 2011: $148,900

Source: HotPads

Tampa, FL

Rent-Buy ratio: 7.96

Median rent 2011: $900

Median sale 2011: $86,000

Source: HotPads

Miami, FL

Rent-Buy ratio: 8.77

Median rent 2011: $1,750

Median sale 2011: $182,394

Source: HotPads

Riverside, CA

Rent-Buy ratio: 9.00

Median rent 2011: $1,250

Median sale 2011: $134,975

Source: HotPads

Houston, TX

Rent-Buy ratio: 9.03

Median rent 2011: $1,012

Median sale 2011: $109,700

Source: HotPads

Washington D.C.

Rent-Buy ratio: 9.07

Median rent 2011: $1,700

Median sale 2011: $185,000

Source: HotPads

Minneapolis, MN

Rent-Buy ratio: 9.52

Median rent 2011: $1,050

Median sale 2011: $120,000

Source: HotPads

Atlanta, GA

Rent-Buy ratio: 9.73

Median rent 2011: $899

Median sale 2011: $105,000

Source: HotPads

Boston, MA

Rent-Buy ratio: 9.90

Median rent 2011: $1,925

Median sale 2011: $229,450

Source: HotPads

Dallas, TX

Rent-Buy ratio: 10.11

Median rent 2011: $984

Median sale 2011: $119,450

Source: HotPads

St. Louis, MO

Rent-Buy ratio: 10.82

Median rent 2011: $797

Median sale 2011: $103,875

Source: HotPads

Phoenix, AZ

Rent-Buy ratio: 11.11

Median rent 2011: $899

Median sale 2011: $119,950

Source: HotPads

Seattle, WA

Rent-Buy ratio: 11.33

Median rent 2011: $1,195

Median sale 2011: $162,517

Source: HotPads

Philadelphia, PA

Rent-Buy ratio: 11.45

Median rent 2011: $1,200

Median sale 2011: $164,950

Source: HotPads

Baltimore, MD

Rent-Buy ratio: 11.95

Median rent 2011: $1,290

Median sale 2011: $185,000

Source: HotPads

San Diego, CA

Rent-Buy ratio: 12.75

Median rent 2011: $1,500

Median sale 2011: $229,425

Source: HotPads

Los Angeles, CA

Rent-Buy ratio: 12.91

Median rent 2011: $1,710

Median sale 2011: $264,900

Source: HotPads

San Francisco, CA

Rent-Buy ratio: 15.23

Median rent 2011: $1,600

Median sale 2011: $292,500

Source: HotPads

But the property market is still a mess ...

