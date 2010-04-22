To Really Understand The John Paulson Trade, Watch This Awesome Rube Goldberg Video

John Paulson is known for having made the greatest trade of all time, per the title of Gregory Zuckerman’s book, but in the end all he needed to do was short any mortgage bond, or short Countrywide. He wouldn’t have needed to pay huge fees to Goldman Sachs for that.



Think of his trade as a big Rube Goldberg contraption, a ridiculous exercise designed to accomplish something incredibly simple.



