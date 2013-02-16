Here's Everything You Should Know About Roth IRAs

In this edition of our Motley Fool Conversations series, Fool personal finance expert Dayana Yochim and retirement planning analyst Dan Caplinger discuss the ins and outs of Roth IRAs.



Roths don’t give you the same up-front tax deductions that traditional IRAs do, but in return, you never have to pay taxes on your Roth IRA money — even when you take it out of the Roth during retirement.

Dan and Dayana go through the decision-making process in figuring out whether a Roth IRA makes sense for your financial situation.

In addition, Dan makes some specific recommendations for stocks and other investments that work especially well in a Roth IRA, with a particular focus on stocks that are poised to provide maximum growth over the long run to take full advantage of the Roth’s tax-free benefits.



Altria may well be a good candidate for a long-term Roth IRA holding, but it has some challenges it needs to overcome first.

This story was originally published by The Motley Fool.

