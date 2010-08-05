Elon Musk Bored Of Electric Sportscars--Now He Wants To Build Pre-Fab Highways And Vertical-Landing Planes

Tesla CEO Elon Musk sat down in a one-on-one interview with Sarah Lacy at this week’s Founder Showcase. During the Q&A portion, someone from the audience asked Musk what his future projects are.



“I have a design in mind for an electric, supersonic, vertical-landing plane,” answered Musk before an audience of 300. “I don’t think there’s been much innovation in aeroplanes; change has been incremental.”

Musk’s other idea is a pre-fabricated, double-decker highway system that he imagines would be dropped in place depending on traffic patterns.

But first, Musk say she needs to get “a few things done” with Tesla and SpaceX. Wall Street agrees.

