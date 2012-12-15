'To Have And Have Another' Is The Perfect Hemingway-Inspired Cocktail Companion

This is “To Have and Have Another: The Hemingway Cocktail Companion” by Philip Greene.



Why We Love It: Ernest Hemingway was a war hero, big-game hunter, Nobel Prize winner in literature, and one of the most dynamic American authors in history. He also really liked his liquor, whether it was champagne, absinthe, or just straight Irish whiskey.

So writer, cocktail connoisseur and Hemingway-enthusiast Philip Greene decided to write a book devoted to Hem and the drinks he loved so much. The book features recipes for drinks that were inspired by Hemingway and his novels. It also included mini-histories, folklore, and a suggested reading list to accompany each drink, which makes this book so much more than just any old cocktail recipe book.

Photo: Amazon

Where To Buy: Available through Amazon.

Cost: $16.

