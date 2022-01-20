I got takeout from a Michelin-star restaurant for $86, and it took me 30 minutes to prepare the entire meal

I ordered the beef Wellington and a hot toddy as takeout from Alinea.

I first learned of Alinea — a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Chicago — after watching season two of Netflix’s “Chef’s Table,” a documentary series that highlights famous chefs from around the world.

I was awestruck by how imaginative, playful, and inventive the eatery’s food is — from edible balloons to dessert “painted” on the actual table.

The tasting menus at Alinea generally range from 17 to 19 courses and start at around $295 per person, so when the restaurant started offering takeout, I jumped on the opportunity.

Alinea only had one takeout option the weekend I ordered, beef Wellington with a roll, Robuchon-style mashed potatoes (named after the Michelin-star chef Joël Robuchon), and lemon-honey glazed carrots, plus a chocolate pot de crème for dessert. I also ordered a hot toddy to drink.

The meal would require reheating at home, and in total, it came out to $86.76, including tax and gratuity.

Although that’s pricey for takeout, it’s fairly inexpensive compared to the actual cost of dining at Alinea in person.

Read on to find out what ordering takeout from a Michelin-star restaurant was like, plus how the meal tasted.