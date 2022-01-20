I got takeout from a Michelin-star restaurant for $86, and it took me 30 minutes to prepare the entire meal

- I spent $86 ordering takeout from Alinea, a three-Michelin-star restaurant in Chicago.
- I had to prepare and heat up the components myself, but the instructions were clear.
- The restaurant only offered beef Wellington to-go that night, and it was absolutely delicious.
I was awestruck by how imaginative, playful, and inventive the eatery’s food is — from edible balloons to dessert “painted” on the actual table.
The tasting menus at Alinea generally range from 17 to 19 courses and start at around $295 per person, so when the restaurant started offering takeout, I jumped on the opportunity.
Alinea only had one takeout option the weekend I ordered, beef Wellington with a roll, Robuchon-style mashed potatoes (named after the Michelin-star chef Joël Robuchon), and lemon-honey glazed carrots, plus a chocolate pot de crème for dessert. I also ordered a hot toddy to drink.
The meal would require reheating at home, and in total, it came out to $86.76, including tax and gratuity.
Although that’s pricey for takeout, it’s fairly inexpensive compared to the actual cost of dining at Alinea in person.
Read on to find out what ordering takeout from a Michelin-star restaurant was like, plus how the meal tasted.
Moments later, I received my order and walked back home.
I was hungry, so I was a little worried about how long it would take to prepare.
The order also came with well-written, step-by-step heating instructions, and unfortunately, due to the baking time, I would have to wait over 30 minutes to eat the beef Wellington.
I turned my oven on and waited for it to heat.
I heated the hot toddy on the stove and poured it into a mug.
The toddy was the perfect antidote to the cold Chicago evening. The mango and citrus flavors balanced the sweetness from the alcohol, while the ginger and masala chai provided an additional layer of warmth and depth.
After placing it in the oven, I set a timer for 30 minutes and finished the rest of my toddy.
I waited 15 minutes before preparing the other side dishes, so they would be hot and ready when the Wellington came out of the oven.
I then turned the heat to low and tried one of the carrots, which was crunchy and sticky.
The lemon perfectly counteracted the natural sweetness of the carrots and honey.
These famous potatoes got their name because of the two-to-one ratio of potato to butter. I could even see remnants of the butter in the pan.
I carefully arranged the beef, peppercorn sauce, mashed potatoes, and crème fraîche on a white plate.
The horseradish crème fraîche was a delightful palate cleanser after eating the umami-rich sauce and beef Wellington.
Tasting both incredibly light, yet rich, the glorious mashed potatoes felt like drinking cream and butter.
I used the roll as a vessel to soak up any remaining bits of sauce and potatoes that clung to the plate.
The mascarpone on top of the pot de crème wasn’t too sweet and rounded out the richness of the dark chocolate. The hazelnut crumble also added a nice textural component.
I wish the dessert was topped with a bit of sea salt, as the dish was a little sweet and needed some balance, even with the mascarpone.
Still, I loved this dessert.
It was a perfectly balanced, beautiful exploration of tastes with both sweet and savory notes, as well an assortment of textures, from crunchy and crispy to velvety and silky.
I wished I had fewer dishes to clean up at the end of the night, but it was worth the minimal effort I went through.
Although there were no theatrical components to this meal, it emotionally resonated with me and offered some much-needed joy and comfort.