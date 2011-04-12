To Globalists, American Exceptionalism Is A Code Word For Madness

American Exceptionalism in an age of globalization is an issue people should think about. Essentially there are two competing forces in the world, which hold both promise and catastrophe. And both forces could arrive at the same vile end. Along side American Exceptionalism is Globalization. I can tell you upfront that there are elements of each that are just plain dangerous. To be a fan of one or the other is like being a fan of treachery.



American Exceptionalism has produced positive results in the past, like the end of communism and the defeat of the Nazi Party. But, past performance is no guarantee of future results. As Pat Buchanan said in his article about Bear Baiting, it is the height of folly to provoke Russia, and past presidents prior to W did not do so. American Exceptionalism could lead our country into World War 3 and certain destruction. When a guy like Larry Eagleburger goes on Kudlow and says that he fully expects warheads to be lobbed between the US and Russia, while Kudlow contemplates his navel in response, we see the rant of a neocon madman.

So, the future of American Exceptionalism with neocons in charge is a very bad idea.

On the other hand, globalization has it’s own set of dangers. Globalization has advantages, as countries compete against each other economically, rather than through war. However, with people like George Soros and others, you could see globalization going too far. If it means the destruction of mainstreet, the middle class, in America, globalization is a very bad idea. After all, can you imagine Germany in World War 2 having the firepower of present day US military might? Do the financial captains of a very unpleasant New World Order really want to continually attack the US with predatory financial instruments, rendering mainstreet weakened and our currency destroyed?

I actually think that they don’t want an angry America. If they do they had better think twice. The end could be mass war just as American Exceptionalism unchecked could mean mass war.

So, then, it boils down to not being a fan of neocon controlled American Exceptionalism nor of out-of-control Globalization. I say a plague upon both their houses if the leaders of these movements can’t think rationally in a very dangerous world. Where greed and lust for power is involved, rational thought takes a back seat.

No one knows the future of these powerful forces. So far, the interests of these two forces have been closely aligned. Their mischief has been great, to be sure, as the neocons used globalization and predatory lending to fund the oil wars. But if these forces ever split apart as to ultimate goals, it could be even more dangerous for our world. So, while to globalists, American Exceptionalism is a code word for madness, the globalists have not exactly been acting in the interest of world stability either by decimating mainstreet USA.

Perhaps our military will be the only force for restraint in this world where globalization has become predatory and neocon Exceptionalism has become just madness.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.