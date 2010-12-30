To Everything There Is A Season

And a time to every purpose. Whether you prefer the verse from Ecclesiastes, or the song by the Byrds, the message is the same – everything must come to an end. And sadly, my time with Outspoken Media has come to an end.



When I joined Outspoken Media 15 months ago, I was hoping for a new adventure and a challenge, and that’s exactly what I got. Every day has been exciting and different, and an opportunity to learn something new. I’m not even sure I could summarize everything I’ve learned from these ladies – from SEO and social media, to link building and content creation, to public speaking – my skills and my experience have been expanded in every way imaginable.

I’ve had the opportunity to work with some great clients, who have covered every facet of the web from the small, local business to national content providers. Every site and campaign I’ve had the pleasure of working on has brought me new perspectives on the art of internet marketing.

I’ve put more time and more energy into my work at Outspoken Media than I have for anything else previous, and I’m extremely proud of my role in helping them becoming the company they are today. However, I feel it is time for me to move on. Lisa and Rhea are two strong, determined women, and I look forward to seeing where they take Outspoken Media in the future. I wish them all the best.

You’ll still find me around teh internets, particularly Twitter, and I hope to start blogging a bit more on my personal site (we’ll see if that actually happens). And I may stop by to argue with Lisa in the comments of the blog from time to time, just cuz I know how much she likes that. :) So for now, farewell.

