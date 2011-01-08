To Everyone Saying That The ADP Report Is Garbage...

ADP said 297K private sector jobs were created in December.
The government said just over 100K new jobs were created.
So a lot of people are asking: Why does ADP suck so much?
First of all, it’s baffling that people think the government is necessarily better. Why not ask: Why does the BLS suck so much?
That’s not sophistry. Over the long term, they do move really closely together, as this chart shows.
