To Everyone Saying That The ADP Report Is Garbage...

ADP said 297K private sector jobs were created in December.



The government said just over 100K new jobs were created.

So a lot of people are asking: Why does ADP suck so much?

First of all, it’s baffling that people think the government is necessarily better. Why not ask: Why does the BLS suck so much?

That’s not sophistry. Over the long term, they do move really closely together, as this chart shows.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.