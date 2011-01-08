To Everyone Saying That The ADP Report Is Garbage...

Joe Weisenthal

ADP said 297K private sector jobs were created in December.

The government said just over 100K new jobs were created.

So a lot of people are asking: Why does ADP suck so much?

First of all, it’s baffling that people think the government is necessarily better. Why not ask: Why does the BLS suck so much?

That’s not sophistry. Over the long term, they do move really closely together, as this chart shows.

chart

