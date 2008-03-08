To Do: Long, Mysterious Interviews With Tech Bigshots

The good folks at Bloomberg Radio want us to know that host Tom Keene has interviewed Wired’s Chris “Long Tail” Anderson and Craigslist’s Jim “Not Craig” Buckmaster, and that you can hear the talks here. Duly noted.



We’d like to tell you to listen in, and we bet that there probably is some good stuff there. But we’ve got no idea what’s in each one — because each interview is an hour, and the good folks at Bloomberg Radio haven’t provided us with a transcript, or even highlights. So invest two hours of your life in this at your own risk.

