To Create Jobs, Obama Orders Someone To Make A Website

As part of his “We Can’t Wait” executive orders to promote job growth, President Barack Obama issued a presidential memorandum on Friday ordering the creation of a “one-stop-shop” website for businesses to access government services online.Obama ordered Cabinet departments and agencies to work together to create a new BusinessUSA website, to save businesses time navigating the federal bureaucracy. The portal was a component of his ‘American Jobs Act,’ which has failed to gain support in Congress.



Asked why Obama had to sign an official memorandum — and release it to the press — White House Press Secretary Jay Carney simply stated: “You need a presidential memorandum to get these things started,” Carney.

For the nearly 14 million Americans who are unemployed — help is on the way.

