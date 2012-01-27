To Compete With Spotify, Rhapsody Just Bought Itself More Customers

Rhapsody, one of the most popular music services with more than 1 million paying customers, is beefing up its user base through its acquisition of Napster in Europe.



Now that the acquisition has been finalised, current Napster users will be migrated to Rhapsody’s infrastructure, while maintaining their playlists and other options. The change will begin in March.

Rhapsody says it plans to keep the Napster brand name in Germany and the UK since it is already very popular in those countries.

The acquisition will help Rhapsody compete with Spotify, which has 2.5 million subscribers worldwide at last count. Spotify also has several million more people using its unpaid ad-supported streaming service.

The largest premium subscription site in the United States has acquired Napster International. The deal means Rhapsody will now have a presence in Germany and the United Kingdom.

