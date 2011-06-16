US

David Pakman: The Highs And Lows Of Being An Angel Investor

Simone Foxman

Being an angel investor can be difficult. Even if the companies you have invested in are successful, you work constantly to protect your stake from being diluted, says David Pakman, a partner at Venrock.

After years of working in tech — most recently as the CEO of eMusic — Pakman knows both sides of the startup life: that of an entrepreneur and that of an investor.

Watch the exclusive interview below for insights about what VCs and entrepreneurs can learn from each other, how difficult a career in angel investing really is, and which job is more fun.

 

Produced By: Kamelia Angelova & Simone Foxman

