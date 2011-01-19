To Avoid Raising The Debt Ceiling, The US Only Needs 100% GDP Growth

Photo: AP

S&P has finally commented on the debt ceiling nonsense, and though it doesn’t like the game of chicken that’s being played, it doesn’t see cause to reduce America’s AAA rating.But here’s what’s hilarious. There is something the US can do to avoid having to raise it



Says Chief Economist David Wyss, according to iMarketNews, the US would merely have to double the size of the economy to avoid this issue. That’s all. Just a double.

(Via Alea)

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.